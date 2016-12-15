Package deliverers watching the wintry skies

Story highlights UPS has five meteorologists on staff

Postal service is delivering more than 750 million packages this season

(CNN) Dear Mother Nature,

Some of us just got around to ordering our presents. You mind maybe holding off on the white stuff for a couple of days until they get where they are going?

Maybe we're fretting needlessly about the holiday gifts. The folks who deliver the goodies say they have it under control.

United Parcel Service has a team of five meteorologists keeping up with the latest weather. If there is a storm that might affect deliveries, the weather people talk with UPS's contingency team and reroute packages.

On Thursday, deliveries and pickups in Idaho were affected. according to the company's service updates page . Issues were isolated to rural areas, spokeswoman Susan Rosenburg said.

Read More