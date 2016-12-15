More wind, snow and bitter cold coming

Story highlights
- Oregon hit with snowfall, car wrecks and traffic problems
- Cold blast expected across the region
(CNN)Feeling chilly this week? There's more bitter cold on the way, especially for people living in the northern parts of the United States.
Close to 40 million people are under wind chill advisories or warnings from Thursday through Friday morning.
Thanks to the wind chill that's stretching from the Northern Plains towards New England, some areas could feel like it's minus 35 degrees Fahrenheit. At temperatures that cold, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes and cause permanent damage to exposed skin.
Blizzard conditions are expected to wallop areas along the Great Lakes with strong winds and heavy snow into Friday morning.
Oregon grapples with snow
In the West, a snowstorm hammered parts of Oregon on Wednesday. Photos showed cars strewn across snow-covered roads and trucks spun out at odd angles. Officials asked drivers to avoid the roads as traffic ground to a virtual halt.
In the Portland metro area, the snowstorm jammed public transportation and stranded hundreds of students who couldn't get home due to dangerous road conditions, reported CNN affiliate KOIN. They got stuck in traffic on school buses or spent extra hours at school, waiting to be picked up after one to three inches of snow fell across the region. Many of the area schools closed Thursday to avert more chaos on the roads, according to CNN affiliate KPTV.
Oregon also had three avalanches Wednesday amid the flurry of snow, closing down Highway 20, said the Oregon State Police.
More frigid weather ahead
New York and Washington, D.C. could plunge into sub-zero temperatures for the next few days as the arctic blast is expected to sweep east.
Along with frigid temperatures, strong winds could also be an issue. New York's Central Park could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour through early Friday morning -- along with bitter cold temperatures. High wind warnings extend from New York through parts of Massachusetts where wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some locations from Cape Cod up into the Boston metro area.
The high wind warnings in place for these areas and this could result in travel delays from late Thursday into Friday morning.
The good news is that temperatures will rebound for some areas into the weekend, but the respite is brief as the next arctic blast is expected to return to parts of the Midwest and Northeast by Sunday.
Portions of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota are expected get the coldest air in two years.
Flood concerns for Cailfornia
Back on the West Coast, a strong storm system is looming from the Pacific Ocean. It could dump up to eight inches of rain north of San Francisco and could extend as far south as the metro Los Angeles region by Thursday evening.
Flood watches and warnings have been issued for much of the state through Friday. Winds from this system could also reach tropical storm strength in the mountain areas as the storm moves its way towards the Rockies.