More wind, snow and bitter cold coming

(CNN) Feeling chilly this week? There's more bitter cold on the way, especially for people living in the northern parts of the United States.

Close to 40 million people are under wind chill advisories or warnings from Thursday through Friday morning.

Thanks to the wind chill that's stretching from the Northern Plains towards New England, some areas could feel like it's minus 35 degrees Fahrenheit. At temperatures that cold, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes and cause permanent damage to exposed skin.

Blizzard conditions are expected to wallop areas along the Great Lakes with strong winds and heavy snow into Friday morning.

Oregon grapples with snow