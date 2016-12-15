Cold temperatures, winter storms hit US
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall on Saturday, December 17, 2016, in Lodi, New Jersey.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise December 15 in Chicago.
Motorists wait on December 15 as crews remove a tractor trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs thorugh fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls over Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.