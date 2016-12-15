Breaking News

Cold temperatures, winter storms hit US

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Sat December 17, 2016

A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall on Saturday, December 17, 2016, in Lodi, New Jersey.
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall on Saturday, December 17, 2016, in Lodi, New Jersey.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country will see freezing temperatures by the end of the weekend, and many Northern states will get a blanket of snow.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country will see freezing temperatures by the end of the weekend, and many Northern states will get a blanket of snow.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise December 15 in Chicago.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise December 15 in Chicago.
Motorists wait on December 15 as crews remove a tractor trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Motorists wait on December 15 as crews remove a tractor trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs thorugh fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs thorugh fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls over Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls over Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
