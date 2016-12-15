St. Anthony police department to undergo DOJ review after Castille shooting

Story highlights A Minnesota police department will go through comprehensive assessment

One of its officers shot Philando Castile and has been charged with manslaughter

(CNN) The U.S. Department of Justice will review the practices and policies of the St. Anthony Police Department in Minnesota after one of its officers fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July.

The police department and the three cities where it provides service voluntarily requested the comprehensive assessment, which is expected to take two years.

Ronald Davis, the Department of Justice's director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, commended the St. Anthony Police Department for opening itself up to the process. He announced the review on Thursday.

"The truth can hurt, but selective ignorance is fatal," he said. "The chief and the mayors are being willing to be told the hard truths about what's working and what's not working."

The police department came under national spotlight after the fatal shooting of Castile, 32.

