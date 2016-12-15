Story highlights One boy killed, another survives in New York snow bank collapse

Authorities believe work crew may have dumped more snow on top of structure

(CNN) A winter tradition turned tragic when two boys building a fort were trapped after a snow bank collapsed on them.

Police in Greenwich, New York, said Joshua Demarest, 13, died Tuesday night in the collapse. His 12-year-old friend survived and is recovering from hypothermia.

The boys had crawled inside the snow bank to build a fort, police said.

The pair were reported missing when they didn't return home at nightfall, according to Greenwich Police. After school, they had dressed in their winter clothes and taken off with their sleds.

Searchers were led to a snow bank in a nearby parking lot by tracks -- and then spotted a sled sticking out from the bank. Greenwich Police Chief George Bell said officers started a frantic digging operation, removing seven tons of snow. Joshua was found and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died. The other boy was found alive.

