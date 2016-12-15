Former Milwaukee police officer charged in fatal shooting

Story highlights Body-camera video shows ex-cop fired a second shot into Smith's chest after suspect had tossed his weapon, complaint says

Dominique Heaggan-Brown was fired after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a separate case

(CNN) The former Milwaukee cop who fatally shot Sylville Smith last summer was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint.

Body-camera video from another officer shows the ex-cop, Dominique Heaggan-Brown, fired a second shot into Smith's chest after the suspect had tossed his weapon and had his hands near his head, according to the complaint.

Smith had been armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine but Heaggan-Brown's body camera showed that he tossed the weapon over a fence moments before he was shot the first time, the complaint said.

Heaggan-Brown, who was fired following a sexual assault investigation in a separate case, faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years if convicted in the fatal shooting of the 23-year-old, whose death sparked days of unrest in the Wisconsin city.

Police have said the former officer shot Smith after he failed to comply with orders to put down his gun, which was loaded with 23 rounds -- more than the officer was carrying.

