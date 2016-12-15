Dylann Roof trial: Families sob as prosecutor makes closing argument

Story highlights Dylann Roof faces 33 federal charges

After closing arguments, the jury will deliberate

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) The fate of the man who confessed to gunning down nine people in a Charleston church soon will be in a jury's hands.

Closing arguments began Thursday morning in the Dylann Roof murder trial.

Roof, a 22-year-old self-declared white supremacist, has admitted to last year's killings at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Now, after watching an on-camera confession by Roof, jurors could decide not just whether he's legally guilty, but also whether he should get the death penalty.

"He needs to be held accountable for every bullet," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams told the jury Thursday, emphasizing what he said was the depth of Roof's hatred.

"The parishioners could not have seen the hatred in his heart," Williams said. "He sat and waited until they were at their most vulnerable."