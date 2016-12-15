(CNN) Doris Payne says she does it for the thrill.

In a 2013 documentary, "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne," the unrepentant jewel thief boasted of stealing at least $2 million in bling around the world, from the US to Paris, Monaco and Tokyo.

"I don't have any regrets about stealing jewelry," she says in the film's trailer. "I regret getting caught."

A background check reveals 10 run-ins with the law in four US states dating back to 1992. The documentary contains mugshots and arrest records from 1965.

Now, at 86, she has another line on her rap sheet.

