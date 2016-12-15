Sports, media worlds pay tribute to Craig Sager

Story highlights Turner Sports reporter Craig Sager died Thursday at 65

Such figures as Hank Aaron, Isaiah Thomas and Keith Olbermann paid tribute

(CNN) Craig Sager was more than just a courtside reporter in flashy suits to his colleagues and to the athletes and coaches he interviewed for more than two decades.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: "Craig was as vital to the NBA as the players and coaches. ... . Craig earned widespread respect for his insightful reporting and inspired so many most recently with his courage."

His Turner Sports coworker Greg Anthony tweeted: "There is just no better person, colleague and friend... my thoughts and prayers are with his family and our Turner sports family."

Sager was a fixture on national NBA broadcasts, part of his 40-plus year career that also included working at CNN (owned by Turner Broadcasting) and covered major sporting events like the World Cup and the Olympics.