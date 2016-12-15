Breaking News

Sports, media worlds pay tribute to Craig Sager

By Steve Almasy and Justin Lear, CNN

Updated 5:34 PM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/15/us/craig-sager-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Craig Sager&lt;/a&gt;, the longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter best known for his colorful -- and at times fluorescent -- wardrobe, passed away Thursday, December 15, after battling acute myeloid leukemia, the network said. Here, Sager waves to the crowd before an NBA basketball game in October 2015.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Craig Sager, the longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter best known for his colorful -- and at times fluorescent -- wardrobe, passed away Thursday, December 15, after battling acute myeloid leukemia, the network said. Here, Sager waves to the crowd before an NBA basketball game in October 2015.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Sager interviews Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager returned to work in 2015 after taking 11 months off to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager interviews Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager returned to work in 2015 after taking 11 months off to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Sager interviews Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks after a win over the Boston Celtics in November 2015. He announced in March 2016 that his cancer, once in remission, had returned. &quot;The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment,&quot; he said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.turner.com/pressroom/united-states/turner-sports/nba-tnt/statement-behalf-craig-sager&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a statement provided by Turner.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world, and I remain fully confident I will win this battle.&quot;
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager interviews Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks after a win over the Boston Celtics in November 2015. He announced in March 2016 that his cancer, once in remission, had returned. "The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment," he said in a statement provided by Turner. "Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world, and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Sager has made a name for himself with his often flamboyant clothes. Here he interviews Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Chicago Bulls.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager has made a name for himself with his often flamboyant clothes. Here he interviews Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Chicago Bulls.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Sager, in a blue velvet jacket, interviews Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. &quot;Sports are supposed to be fun, and so I have fun with the way I dress,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2383247-craig-sagers-harrowing-and-emotional-journey-back-to-the-nba&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sager said.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager, in a blue velvet jacket, interviews Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. "Sports are supposed to be fun, and so I have fun with the way I dress," Sager said.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Sager with Andre Drummond and Angel Cano at a charity game in 2014. He had a walk-in closet for his outfits at his home in Canton, Georgia, and he tried to never wear the same jacket-and-tie combo twice.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager with Andre Drummond and Angel Cano at a charity game in 2014. He had a walk-in closet for his outfits at his home in Canton, Georgia, and he tried to never wear the same jacket-and-tie combo twice.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Sager interviews Golden State&#39;s Klay Thompson before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager was a sports anchor at CNN in the early days of the network.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager interviews Golden State's Klay Thompson before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager was a sports anchor at CNN in the early days of the network.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Sager speaks with LeBron James after a Cleveland Cavaliers game in January 2016. &quot;Guys in the NBA really like him because he&#39;s fair,&quot; former NBA great Charles Barkley &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2383247-craig-sagers-harrowing-and-emotional-journey-back-to-the-nba&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Bleacher Report&lt;/a&gt; about Sager. &quot;He&#39;ll ask tough questions, but they are fair questions.&quot;
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager speaks with LeBron James after a Cleveland Cavaliers game in January 2016. "Guys in the NBA really like him because he's fair," former NBA great Charles Barkley told Bleacher Report about Sager. "He'll ask tough questions, but they are fair questions."
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Sager speaks to Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors in 2013. Sager has long had an ebullient personality: While a student at Northwestern University, he served as Willie the Wildcat, the school&#39;s mascot.
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Sager speaks to Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors in 2013. Sager has long had an ebullient personality: While a student at Northwestern University, he served as Willie the Wildcat, the school's mascot.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Fans welcome Sager to the United Center in Chicago in March 2015. &quot;I would like to thank everyone for your generosity and encouragement,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.turner.com/pressroom/united-states/turner-sports/nba-tnt/statement-behalf-craig-sager&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he said in March. &lt;/a&gt;&quot;I sincerely appreciate it, and it means so much to me and my family.&quot;
Photos: The colorful Craig Sager
Fans welcome Sager to the United Center in Chicago in March 2015. "I would like to thank everyone for your generosity and encouragement," he said in March. "I sincerely appreciate it, and it means so much to me and my family."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 Craig Sager jackets02 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED03 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED04 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED05 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED06 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED08 Craig Sager jackets07 Craig Sager jackets RESTRICTED09 Craig Sager jackets10 Craig Sager jackets

Story highlights

  • Turner Sports reporter Craig Sager died Thursday at 65
  • Such figures as Hank Aaron, Isaiah Thomas and Keith Olbermann paid tribute

(CNN)Craig Sager was more than just a courtside reporter in flashy suits to his colleagues and to the athletes and coaches he interviewed for more than two decades.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: "Craig was as vital to the NBA as the players and coaches. ... . Craig earned widespread respect for his insightful reporting and inspired so many most recently with his courage."
    Sager's death from cancer Thursday prompted widespread tributes, many on social media.
    His Turner Sports coworker Greg Anthony tweeted: "There is just no better person, colleague and friend... my thoughts and prayers are with his family and our Turner sports family."
    Sager was a fixture on national NBA broadcasts, part of his 40-plus year career that also included working at CNN (owned by Turner Broadcasting) and covered major sporting events like the World Cup and the Olympics.
    Read More
    Here is a sampling of other reactions from those whose lives Sager touched.
    His son, Craig Sager II, wrote: "We packed a lifetime and then some into these 28 years together. Pay it forward time!"
    Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron knew Sager for more than 30 years after meeting him on the field after Aaron's record-setting 715th home run in 1974.
    "Craig Sager was there when I crossed the plate for #715 & has been a friend ever since. I thought the world of him & he will be sorely missed," Aaron said.
    Former NBA player Dennis Rodman, a colorful character in his own right, tweeted, "Craig Sager thanks for saving my life when I was in dire need of help in Detroit back in 1993."
    Rodman was referring to an episode, chronicled in a Sports Illustrated profile of Sager, when the sportscaster tracked down the distraught player in a Detroit strip club and talked him out of committing suicide.
    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas sent his prayers to the Sager family.
    The NBA on TNT tweeted, "We are forever #SagerStrong," a reference to Sager's resilient fight against acute myeloid leukemia
    "Cancer, you suck," wrote USA Today columnist Nancy Armour.
    Longtime broadcaster Keith Olbermann, who once worked for CNN, recalled one of the struggles the two had in the 1980s working for a new company.
    AP writer Jon Krawczynski called Sager one of the best sports reporters in the industry. "What a fighter. What a life. Rest In Peace to one of the true giants in this business," he tweeted.
    And the Atlanta Hawks posted a photo on Instagram of one of Sager's best (worst?) suits, saying simply, "RIP, friend."

    RIP, friend. #SagerStrong

    A photo posted by Atlanta Hawks (@atlhawks) on