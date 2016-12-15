Death of CorePower yoga founder Tice investigated

Story highlights
(CNN)San Diego homicide detectives are investigating what police say are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice.
Forty-eight-year-old Tice was found dead inside a multimillion-dollar home in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood near downtown San Diego on Monday.
"Due to the suspicious circumstances related to the death ... San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident," police said in a statement.
Tice's body was found by officers responding to a request that police check on the welfare of a resident at the property, the statement said.
Tice founded CorePower Yoga in 2002, starting with a single studio in Denver. The business rapidly grew into a network of more than 160 yoga studios across the United States, according to the CorePowerYoga website.
The company has issued a statement expressing sadness over Tice's death.
"CorePower Yoga is a manifestation of the best Trevor brought to the world: boundless energy, an electric smile, an immutable desire to improve," the statement said.
"Trevor contributed more to the world than most dare to dream -- and we will forever live in a more joyful, more peaceful, and fundamentally better place because Trevor Tice was part of it."
Tice received a degree in Business from the University of Colorado and, prior to founding CorePower, he owned an information technology company, according to a CorePower Yoga profile.
His business grew following a personal setback and Tice experienced firsthand "the transformational benefits of yoga," according to the profile.
After a serious climbing accident left him with six permanent screws in a shattered ankle, Tice was "searching for an exercise to replace the running, climbing and other physically challenging activities that were no longer accessible to him. He found yoga and was hooked."