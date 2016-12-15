Chattanooga bus crash: Driver back in court

Story highlights Six children died when their school bus crashed November 21

The driver faces vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges

(CNN) Three weeks after a school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the families of its young victims may learn more about the cause of the tragedy.

The driver of the bus that swerved off the road on November 21 is due back in court Thursday.

Johnthony Walker faces vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges. At a November 29 appearance the judge granted a request to continue the hearing.

At the time, Walker's attorney said the crash had been a "devastating tragedy" for the Chattanooga community. "There are families in mourning, there are families that are still dealing with loved ones in the hospital in intensive care," attorney Amanda Dunn said.

"Mr. Walker's family is also devastated by this tragedy. Mr. Walker has been devastated," she said. "We're hopeful that the investigation can conclude quickly and we have a better understanding of what occurred. ..."