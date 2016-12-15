Breaking News

Top airports in North America are ...

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 5:08 AM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

&lt;strong&gt;Top large airports in North America--&lt;/strong&gt;The Portland (Oregon) International Airport was named the top large airport in North America, according to the J.D. Power 2016 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Click through the gallery to see more of the winners.
Photos: North America's best airports for 2016
&lt;strong&gt;Tampa (Florida) International Airport--&lt;/strong&gt;Tampa, which came in second place, features palm trees, Cigar City Brewing, a local brewery, and Bay Coffee &amp;amp; Tea Company, a local organic coffee retailer and roaster.
&lt;strong&gt;McCarran (Nevada) International Airport--&lt;/strong&gt;The Las Vegas gambling economy depends heavily on tourism and has to get tourists through the airport quickly. The airport, which came in third place, already had slot machines in place. The airport installed self-service passport control kiosks in 2014.
&lt;strong&gt;Orlando (Florida) International Airport--&lt;/strong&gt;Fourth place Orlando, which serves Disney World and Universal Studios can get busy when everyone&#39;s coming to visit their favorite theme parks. Clear security and head to local favorite Cask &amp;amp; Larder Public House for its southern seasonal cooking, fresh-shucked oysters and craft beers.
&lt;strong&gt;Miami (Florida) International Airport--&lt;/strong&gt;Coming in fifth place is Miami, which offers excellent Cuban and Caribbean food once you clear security. Look for the airport workers gathered around the Cuban coffee stands.
Story highlights

  • A US state with a strong coffee culture has the best large airport
  • More airports are using technology to make improvements

(CNN)Portland, Oregon is a coffee town, and its airport reflects that obsession with caffeine.

Local favorites Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Portland Roasting Company share real estate along the concourses with Peets and Starbucks.
    Going local is one of the ways Portland's airport distinguishes itself from other airports around the continent, and clearly it's working: Portland was ranked the top large North American airport in the J.D. Power 2016 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Thursday.
    Thanks to airports "going local" and technological improvements, an increased number of travelers are actually happy with their airports.
    Overall satisfaction with large airports is 724 on a 1,000-point scale, a 5-point increase from 2015, while satisfaction with medium airports is 760, an 8-point increase, according to the J.D. Power study.
    The 2016 study was is based on responses from more than 38,000 North American travelers who traveled through at least one domestic or international airport with both departure and arrival experiences during the past three months. Thirty-one large airports and 33 medium airports were ranked in the study.
    All this satisfaction comes as airports are facing annual 5-6% increases in traveler numbers.

    Airports are going local

    The Portland airport doesn't look exactly like the Indianapolis (Indiana) International Airport, the top medium-sized airport.
    "Top performing airports are offering passengers unique experiences that reflect their locale," said Michael Taylor, director of J.D. Power's airline practice.
    "Portland International (786 points) provides a 'sense of place' by incorporating Great Northwest design themes into the airport, even into the flooring itself. Indianapolis (794 points) has rotating displays of antique Indy race cars. You won't see that at the next airport."

    How airports are getting better

    Airports weren't necessarily built for the numbers of travelers and flights they are currently handling.
    They're adapting, says Taylor, using technology to improve check-in, security screening, and dining and retail options.

    Construction dampens satisfaction

    Construction, while necessary to bring improvements, is one factor that's likely to cause a dip in airport satisfaction.
    A multibillion dollar redesign of New York's last-place LaGuardia Airport (649 points) has likely contributed to a 6-point drop in overall satisfaction this year, while completion of the redesign of Terminal 2 at Los Angeles International in February is "partly responsible for a hefty 32-point jump in overall satisfaction" to 702 points, said Taylor. LAX is still in 26th space, though, just six spots from the bottom.
    At the same time, mild weather has contributed to a 9-point increase in satisfaction at O'Hare International Airport (689 points, 28th place), which can face weather-related delays beyond its control.
    Top five large airports
    1. Portland (Ore.) International Airport
    2. Tampa International Airport
    3. Las Vegas McCarran Airport
    4. Orlando International Airport
    5. Miami International Airport
    Top five medium airports
    1. Indianapolis International Airport
    2. Buffalo Niagara International Airport
    3. Fort Myers/Southwest Florida International Airport
    4. Jacksonville International Airport
    5. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport