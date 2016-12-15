Story highlights Maria Sharapova to return from ban in April

Monica Puig to play first match in Puerto Rico since 2011

London (CNN) Maria Sharapova's reintegration into the tennis world will take a big step forward when she takes on Olympic champion Monica Puig in Puerto Rico Thursday.

The former top-ranked Russian will play the island's first Olympic champion in the inaugural Monica Puig Invitational in the capital city San Juan.

Sharapova, who last played an official match in January, said in a press release she was "excited to visit Puerto Rico for the first time and help Monica inaugurate her event."

She added: "Monica's Olympic story brought so much joy and pride to the people of Puerto Rico and I am happy to support her dream of playing tennis in her homeland."

Reduced ban

