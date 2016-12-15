CNN Student News - December 16, 2016

On our last show of 2016, CNN Student News explores the topics of an evacuation in Aleppo, the potential threat posed by North Korea, and a recently announced hack of the Yahoo technology company. We're also providing details on our new show, CNN 10, which launches on January 5th!

1. What synthetic (man-made) material, which is used today to make everything from drinking containers to car parts, has been around since 1907?

2. What is the name of the atoll, located halfway between North America and Asia, where the impact of global synthetic waste was seen on Monday's show?

3. What nation's lawmaking body recently voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal?

4. What two-word term describes a low-pressure system of arctic air that's "locked into" the North Pole and is associated with a social media trend from 2014?

5. What position in the U.S. president's Cabinet is responsible for representing U.S. foreign policy?

6. What animal, whose numbers have been reduced to fewer than 98,000 worldwide, was recently listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature?

7. What country, which has been characterized as a bridge between East and West, is led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

8. What is the name of America's central bank, which can influence the economy in part by raising or lowering its key interest rate?

9. A dinosaur's tail was recently found in Myanmar (Burma) preserved in what kind of fossil resin?

10. Approximately how many user accounts were affected by a 2013 hack of the Yahoo technology company, which it just announced this week?

