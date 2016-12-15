Story highlights Winston's accuser said the quarterback raped her in 2012

Winston was never arrested or charged in the alleged incident

(CNN) Quarterback Jameis Winston and the woman who accused him of raping her have agreed to drop civil lawsuits against each other, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

In a hearing, John Boudet, the attorney for the former Florida State University quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, said that "all counsel report the parties have reached a compromise with contingencies and anticipate filing a joint motions for dismissal within 20 days."

In an email to CNN, Boudet would not elaborate when asked about a settlement.

"I can confirm that the cases have been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties," Boudet said. "We will have no further statement."

When reached by CNN via email, John Clune, an attorney for Erica Kinsman, said, "The only statement is that the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties."