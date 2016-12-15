Story highlights
- Winston's accuser said the quarterback raped her in 2012
- Winston was never arrested or charged in the alleged incident
(CNN)Quarterback Jameis Winston and the woman who accused him of raping her have agreed to drop civil lawsuits against each other, according to a court document filed Wednesday.
In a hearing, John Boudet, the attorney for the former Florida State University quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, said that "all counsel report the parties have reached a compromise with contingencies and anticipate filing a joint motions for dismissal within 20 days."
In an email to CNN, Boudet would not elaborate when asked about a settlement.
"I can confirm that the cases have been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties," Boudet said. "We will have no further statement."
When reached by CNN via email, John Clune, an attorney for Erica Kinsman, said, "The only statement is that the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties."
In 2013, Kinsman alleged Winston raped her at an apartment in December 2012. Winston was not arrested and was not charged with a crime. In 2014, the university cleared Winston after a school panel ruled he did not violate the student conduct code for sexual misconduct.
Kinsman, a former Florida State student, filed suit against Winston in April 2015. Winston filed a countersuit a month later.
Separately, Florida State reached a $950,000 settlement with Kinsman in January. In exchange, Kinsman agreed to drop her Title IX lawsuit against the school.
Title IX law requires schools to investigate allegations of sexual assault. This investigation is mandatory under the law even if criminal charges were not filed.
CNN doesn't normally identify the alleged victims of sexual assault. However, Kinsman revealed her name in a documentary about rape on college campuses.
After Winston won the Heisman Trophy, he and the Seminoles went on to win the BCS national championship against Auburn.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winston as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. With Winston at starting quarterback, the Buccaneers currently are 8-5, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South division.