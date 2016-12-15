Earnest escalates censure of Trump and Russia

Story highlights Thursday marked the second day Josh Earnest sharply criticized Donald Trump over the hacking issue

He referenced a remark when Trump encouraged Moscow to locate missing Hillary Clinton's emails

Washington (CNN) The White House escalated its post-election criticism of Donald Trump Thursday, insisting it was plainly obvious to the Republican's team that Russia was meddling in the US election to bolster their chances of victory.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest dismissed the President-elect's response as unserious, and encouraged Trump to answer questions about the hacking instead of questioning US intelligence.

"It's just a fact -- you all have it on tape -- that the Republican nominee for president was encouraging Russia to hack his opponent because he believed that that would help his campaign," Earnest said, calling it a "basic fact" of the presidential contest.

He was referencing a remark Trump made over the summer, when he encouraged Moscow to locate emails missing from Hillary Clinton's private server. At the time, Trump's aides insisted he was joking, but Earnest declared those excuses unacceptable.

"I don't think anybody at the White House thinks it's funny that an adversary of the United States engaged in malicious cyberactivity to destabilize our democracy," Earnest said. "That's not a joke. Nobody at the White House thought it was a joke. Nobody in the intelligence community thought it was a joke."

