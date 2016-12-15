Trump picks campaign adviser Friedman as US ambassador to Israel

Story highlights Trump said in a statement that Friedman "has been a longtime friend and trusted adviser to me"

In the statement, Friedman made a reference to moving the US embassy to Jerusalem

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate campaign adviser David Friedman to serve as the US ambassador to Israel.

Trump said in a statement that Friedman "has been a longtime friend and trusted adviser to me. His strong relationships in Israel will form the foundation of his diplomatic mission and be a tremendous asset to our country as we strengthen the ties with our allies and strive for peace in the Middle East. Nothing is more critical than protecting the security of our citizens at home and abroad."

He continued, "The bond between Israel and the United States runs deep, and I will ensure there is no daylight between us when I'm President."

In the statement, Friedman made a reference to moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv, Israel's business capital, to "Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."

His remarks align with Trump on the campaign trail, who promised to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel, a move that would upend decades of US policy.

