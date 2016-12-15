Trump business terminates three overseas projects

(CNN) The Trump Organization has recently terminated three overseas deals in what the company's attorney described to CNN on Thursday as "housecleaning."

Alan Garten said the Trump Organization terminated its licensing deal for a Trump Hotel in Baku Azerbaijan.

In addition, the company has terminated its business licensing deals in Rio de Janeiro for both a hotel project and a five-building office complex that was part of the Marvelous Port Redevelopment plan.

"These deal are terminated under the applicable agreements" in which they were originally licensed under, Garten told CNN.

President-elect Donald Trump was supposed to hold a news conference Thursday to announce how he was distancing himself from his business as he took office, but that event was postponed earlier this week until January.