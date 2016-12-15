Priebus to meet White House predecessors Friday

Story highlights The rare gathering of White House chiefs of staff will offer Priebus a historical look

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel planned to attend the meeting Friday

Washington (CNN) Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's selection to serve as chief of staff, will meet with his outgoing predecessor at the White House Friday as part of a larger session with former occupants of the top West Wing job, according to people familiar with the session.

The summit at the White House Friday comes at a contentious moment between the incoming and outgoing administrations, rooted in Russia's meddling in the US election. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest has hammered Trump and his campaign for dismissing US intelligence showing Moscow used hacks to interfere in the US vote.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel -- who served as President Obama's first chief of staff -- planned to attend the meeting Friday, according to his spokesman, joining current Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. A full list of attendees for Friday's meeting was not available on Thursday night.

"When the mayor was tapped by President Obama to serve as chief of staff, (then-White House chief of staff) Josh Bolten organized a bipartisan meeting of living former chiefs of staff," said the spokesman, Adam Collins. "The mayor is happy to attend Friday's meeting as Mr. McDonough continues that tradition -- one the mayor deeply appreciated."

