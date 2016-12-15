North Carolina GOP's power grab to limit Democratic governor

Story highlights The unprecedented power grab led to chaos in Raleigh on Thursday

The moves come after a bitter governor's race

Washington (CNN) North Carolina Republicans narrowly lost the state's governor's race, and now, they're rapidly stripping away the Democratic winner's authority and influence.

The unprecedented power grab led to chaos in Raleigh on Thursday, where hundreds of protesters crammed into the state Capitol building. Some were arrested.

The Republican-led legislature this week called a surprise special session, rolling out bills to limit Gov.-elect Roy Cooper's ability to make Cabinet appointments, remove state and county election boards from Democratic control, slow legal battles' path to the state Supreme Court -- where a majority of justices were appointed by Democrats -- and make the state Supreme Court elections partisan rather than non-partisan.

Another bill would block Cooper from appointing any members to the state Board of Education and to the board of trustees for the University of North Carolina system. It would reduce the number of appointments up to the Cooper administration from 1,500 to 300.

The moves come after a bitter governor's race that saw Republican incumbent Pat McCrory wait weeks before conceding that he'd narrowly lost.

