Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council once suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin should hack former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's emails.

In June, Monica Crowley tweeted a Daily Caller article that reported that the State Department wouldn't release Clinton's emails for 27 months.

She wrote in her tweet, "I guess Putin is going to have to do it."

I guess Putin is going to have to do it. RT "State Dept Won't Release Clinton Fdn Emails for 27 Months https://t.co/mnECDBYdX0 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 30, 2016

Her message received criticism from followers on Twitter, who -- after her new role was announced -- wrote that a senior member of the National Security Council shouldn't advocate for Russia to hack emails.

The tweet was also resurfaced in light of Thursday's news that US intelligence shows the hacked emails during the 2016 election were carried out with sophisticated hacking tools , the equivalent of those used by the US National Security Agency. The use of the advanced tools suggests Putin was involved in the hacks.

