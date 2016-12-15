Story highlights President Obama has granted commuted sentences for 1000 individuals during his time in office

The vast majority of Obama's commutations were for those serving time for nonviolent drug crimes

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama has granted a record number of clemency petitions during his time in office, but do not expect to see blanket pardons "en masse" for undocumented immigrants or nonviolent drug offenders before Donald Trump takes office next month, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Thursday.

Speaking at a Politico Playbook breakfast event in Washington, Lynch was asked whether there was any possibility that the thousands of young undocumented immigrants -- commonly known as "DREAMers" -- could be pardoned as a group before Obama leaves office.

"The issue of pardoning someone is an individual decision that's made on a case-by-case basis, and so there's no legal framework or regulatory framework that allows for a pardon of a group en masse," Lynch said.

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez and other House Democrats have repeatedly called on the President since the election in November to provide pardons to those registered for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (or DACA) program, both retroactively and prospectively. The White House has noted that a presidential pardon would not confer legal status on DACA recipients.

Lynch was also asked about any plans for a blanket pardon of those who committed nonviolent drug offenses.

Read More