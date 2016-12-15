Jerry Falwell, Jr.: Social views of Trump's State Dept. pick don't matter

(CNN) Jerry Falwell, Jr, the president of Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world, is standing up for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state after a major evangelical leader criticized the pick.

Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, doubled down Thursday on his criticism of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, writing, "He must have the courage to stop the promotion of this anti-family, anti-life agenda, which is very much a question mark given that he capitulated to activists pushing to liberalize the Boy Scouts' policy on homosexuality when he was at the helm of the organization."

In an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront," Falwell said "Tony's a good friend, but I disagree with him on this issue, adding that "I just don't see what his views on social issues have to do with being secretary of state." He said that Tillerson would focus on diplomacy and deal-making and "I don't think the social issues will ever come up in his role of secretary of state."

Tillerson was national president of the Boy Scouts between 2010 and 2012, and is credited with playing a key role in pushing the group to lift its ban on gay scouts in 2013.

Falwell, an early and vocal supporter of Trump during the campaign, also likened the president-elect's Cabinet to the 1992 Dream Team, the legendary collection of NBA superstars that won Olympic gold, including Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

