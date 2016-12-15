Source: Ivanka Trump making calls on child care legislation

Story highlights She is expected to play an important role in her father's administration

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's daughter, has been calling members of Congress about child care legislation, a transition source told CNN.

The source said she's been calling Ways and Means committee members, female members of Congress she met on the Hill in September with Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and other members of Congress.

In September, the President-elect unveiled a set of policy proposals aimed at making child care more affordable during a speech in suburban Pennsylvania.

Trump, speaking alongside Ivanka, said he would seek to make child care expenses tax deductible for families earning less than $500,000 and called for establishing tax-free accounts to be used for child care and child enrichment activities.

