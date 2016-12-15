Story highlights Hillary Clinton dined with Ralph Lauren in New York City Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Fat Joe is the latest person to spot Hillary Clinton following her painful defeat against Donald Trump last month.

The rapper ran into the former Democratic presidential nominee and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at Rao's in New York City, an Italian restaurant that is known to be one of the Big Apple's most exclusive eateries.

The rapper posted a picture of him and Clinton to his Instagram account Wednesday.

Me and the Doc @mojgandds ran into Bill and Hillary at Rao's NYC #upnyc A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

Rao's, which opened its doors in 1896, is known to be frequented by power brokers and celebrities and has been featured in movies such as "The Wolf of Wall Street."

According to People magazine, Clinton was also spotted dining with designer Ralph Lauren Wednesday night and chatting with model Christie Brinkley as the group gathered at Lauren's restaurant The Polo Bar in New York City.

Hillary Clinton at Polo Bar saying hi to Christie Brinkley. I'm here. pic.twitter.com/3HvK55rJm5 — 🧀Jon Steinberg 🧀 (@jonsteinberg) December 15, 2016

