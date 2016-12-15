Breaking News

Latest Hillary Clinton sighting: Mingling with Fat Joe and Ralph Lauren in New York

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Story highlights

  • Hillary Clinton dined with Ralph Lauren in New York City Wednesday
  • She has been spotted by several supporters in New York since her election loss

Washington (CNN)Fat Joe is the latest person to spot Hillary Clinton following her painful defeat against Donald Trump last month.

The rapper ran into the former Democratic presidential nominee and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at Rao's in New York City, an Italian restaurant that is known to be one of the Big Apple's most exclusive eateries.
The rapper posted a picture of him and Clinton to his Instagram account Wednesday.

    Me and the Doc @mojgandds ran into Bill and Hillary at Rao's NYC #upnyc

    A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on

    Rao's, which opened its doors in 1896, is known to be frequented by power brokers and celebrities and has been featured in movies such as "The Wolf of Wall Street."
    According to People magazine, Clinton was also spotted dining with designer Ralph Lauren Wednesday night and chatting with model Christie Brinkley as the group gathered at Lauren's restaurant The Polo Bar in New York City.
    While she has only given a few public speeches since her election loss, Clinton has been spotted by several supporters spending time with her family near her home in Chappaqua, New York.
    Last month, she took a picture with a supporter who ran into her with Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton and son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky at a bookstore in Westerly, Rhode Island.
    And only a day after she delivered her concession speech, Clinton was spotted by a supporter hiking in the woods in Chappaqua. The woman posted a photo of the two on Facebook that was taken by Bill Clinton.