Clinton says Putin grudge led Russia to hack Dem groups

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton said Thursday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged involvement in the hacking of Democratic organizations during the 2016 election stemmed from a longtime grudge Putin has held against her.

Meanwhile, her campaign chairman, John Podesta, issued a scathing rebuke of the FBI, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that "something is deeply broken" at the bureau.

Clinton was addressing donors in New York at a short speech pegged as a "thank you party" at The Plaza Hotel. While Clinton commented on election hacking throughout the close of the 2016 campaign, these were her first comments since the news of Putin's involvement.

According to sources who were present, she did not mention President-elect Donald Trump, but her comments reacting to news that the United States intelligence assessment of the 2016 hacking suggests Putin was involved was seen in the room as an implicit knock against the President-elect.

One of the sources said Clinton reacted to recent news by saying that she was proud as secretary of state to have defended democracy when confronted by the Russian president.

