GOP outlines its Obamacare repeal plan

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump wants to repeal Obamacare as soon as he becomes president. But there may not be a bill for Trump to sign into law on his first day in the Oval Office.

Ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20, Republicans are preparing to move as swiftly as possible to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act in the next Congress. With control over both the House and the Senate -- and soon the White House -- dismantling the Affordable Care Act is the Republican Party's most urgent priority for the new year.

But senior GOP congressional aides say getting a bill to Trump's desk could take weeks, and even possibly a few months. It is not out of the question that the new president will have to wait until February or later to take pen to paper.

And that's the easiest part.

The process that comes next -- figuring out how to replace what's been repealed -- will be highly complicated and drawn-out. And GOP sources are already cautioning that there may never be one, comprehensive "replace Obamacare" bill.

