Meet the Trump Tower gatekeeper

New York (CNN) She's arguably the most photographed woman in Trump Tower. Yet no one knows her name.

Known as "elevator girl" or "Trump Tower girl," Madeleine Westerhout has appeared in the background of countless images and video from the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump's offices, escorting the transition's VIPs from the door and up the elevators.

The polished brunette's face has been everywhere, from newspapers to websites to television, as she quietly whisks in the President-elect's guests.

To the press pool gathered in the lobby, Westerhout appearing at the elevator bay is a sign that someone important is about to arrive, sending cameras into ready position.

Her frequent appearances have been noticed by political onlookers, with even famous chef and "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio last month tweeting a screengrab of her from The New York Times' website asking: "Who is this? She has greeted everyone at Trumps golf club and T Tower. No snark just wondering."

Who is this? She has greeted everyone at Trumps golf club and T Tower. No snark just wondering. pic.twitter.com/otxbP0hno2 — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) November 29, 2016

Read More