Langley: Trump not planning to divest himself from his businesses

Story highlights Trump will not divest his businesses when he enters the White House

His adult sons will have no involvement with the White House when he enters office

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is not planning to divest from his businesses but will also not be involved with his companies when he enters the White House, the Wall Street Journal's Monica Langley told CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday night.

Speaking on "Anderson Cooper 360," Langley said that even though Trump's adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., are involved in transition meetings right now, once Trump enters the White House, they'll focus on the businesses.

But, she predicted, Trump's family is not going to sell any of the properties or real estate in their businesses.

"He's not going to divest them," she said. "He is going to lay out how he will not be involved at all. But he's going to still plan to own it and the reason they're not going to sell it ... is at first everyone thought, 'Well if they sold it, it'll be a fire sale.'"

She added that if the properties went on the market all at once, many potential suitors might want to buy a Trump property, especially in foreign countries.

