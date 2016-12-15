Trump's business partners include controversial foreign developers

Story highlights Many of President-elect Donald Trump's international partners have political ties

Those ties include projects in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia

Watch CNN Investigations' look into Trump's international business partners on CNN's "OutFront with Erin Burnett" at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

(CNN) Donald Trump's real estate empire spans the globe, with Trump hotel, golf and condominium projects in South America, Europe and Asia.

Most of Trump's overseas real estate ventures are licensing agreements: Trump is paid by foreign developers to use the Trump name and his company works with the developers on the project.

But as the President-elect prepares to hand over his company to his sons, Trump's international partnerships are now coming under increased scrutiny.

A CNN analysis of Trump's overseas businesses shows many of his partners have political ties, and some have been followed by controversy and even allegations of criminal activity. The extent to which Trump will distance himself from these business relationships remains to be seen.

Although Trump listed about 150 companies that have had dealings in at least 25 countries in his recent financial disclosures, it's these real estate deals that have generated much of his foreign income. To date, Trump has signed at least 14 licensing deals with developers in foreign countries, earning millions of dollars in the process.

Read More