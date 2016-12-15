Story highlights Nunes' committee reached out to four federal agencies on Tuesday for an Intel briefing

The Director of National Intelligence said top administration officials have been giving regular briefings

(CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, who is heading up the House probe on Russia's efforts to interfere with the US election, called the decision by the Intelligence Community -- which is run by appointees of President Barack Obama -- to delay a briefing for his panel on the issue "unacceptable."

He also suggested the spy agencies were playing politics.

"The Committee is deeply concerned that intransigence in sharing intelligence with Congress can enable the manipulation of intelligence for political purposes. The Committee will continue its efforts and will insist that we receive all the necessary cooperation from the relevant leaders of the Intelligence Community," Nunes said in a statement late Wednesday.

Nunes' committee reached out to four federal agencies on Tuesday -- the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- to summon them to brief the committee Thursday. But the CIA told the panel that it was too busy working on the investigation that Obama ordered to brief the members of the committee, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said in a written statement that top administration officials have been giving regular classified briefings to those on Capitol Hill since the summer, when information emerged about Russia's actions to access accounts of Democratic operatives and campaign committee computer systems. He also indicated that his team is focused on the putting together the report commissioned by the President. The other agencies declined to respond to the committee, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

