McDonough: It won't be easy for Trump to dismantle Obama's legacy

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Denis McDonough has a message for those predicting the rapid, wholesale reversal of President Barack Obama's top priorities: not so fast.

McDonough said that if President-elect Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill move too rapidly or recklessly to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the vast majority of Americans -- and not just those insured through health care exchanges -- will pay a high price.

"If (Republicans) mishandle this, they're going to affect not just the 23 million people who got coverage now through the marketplaces, they're going to affect the nearly 200 million people who get it through their employer," McDonough told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Given the complexity of the private insurance system, precipitous changes absent suitable replacement steps cannot be taken "without creating an awful lot of instability in the marketplace."

Turning to the executive actions Obama signed to confront the challenge of climate change, McDonough said that it is misinformed to suggest that the next administration could dismantle these rules and regulations with "just the stroke of the pen."

