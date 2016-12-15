Trump's plan? It's the oil, stupid

Story highlights Meg Jacobs: With picks for State, EPA, Interior and Energy, Trump leaves little doubt about intentions on energy, climate

Meg Jacobs teaches history at Columbia and Princeton. She is the author of a new book, "Panic at the Pump: The Energy Crisis and the Transformation of American Politics in the 1970s" (Hill and Wang).

(CNN) With his four most recent Cabinet picks, President-elect Donald Trump leaves little doubt where he is headed on energy and climate change. The selections of Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, Rick Perry and Ryan Zinke are quite stunning. Rex Tillerson, for example: the problem with him as secretary of state is not his ties to Russia at a moment of heightened tensions and charges of election tampering. The problem -- at least if you are worried about global warming -- is his background as the CEO of ExxonMobil.

And with the complementary picks of Pruitt at the EPA, Perry at the Department of Energy and Zinke at the Department of the Interior, it looks like it will be "Drill baby, drill" on a global scale. While we have all been focused on Russia, immigration, trade and Twitter wars, Trump has made it abundantly clear the real through-line of his administration is going to be energy.

The tagline of Trump's energy policy could be, "It's the oil, stupid."

Energy is the one issue that Trump has been remarkably consistent and clear on since entering the public eye back in the 1980s, including in an exploratory speech in New Hampshire before the 1988 campaign in which he talked about seizing Iranian oil and getting tough with the Saudis. He has long made clear that he hates getting pushed around and thinks energy is an area where the United States has to act tough to produce resources, intimidate its allies, take on its enemies, and enjoy the good life that oil provides.