It's time for the Electoral College to fall on its sword

Story highlights On December 19, the Electoral College will pick the next President of the United States

Scott Piro: If 38 electors defect to the Clinton camp, they could pave the way for the dissolution of the Electoral College

Scott Piro is an independent media relations and copywriting professional, directing PR campaigns and designing messaging for startups, arts organizations, authors, publishers, corporations, nonprofits, indie films and other entities. Connect with him on LinkedIn. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Amid the last month's exhausting drama around Cabinet picks and presidential tweetstorms, one date stands out -- December 19, the day the Electoral College picks our next president.

As hope from Jill Stein's recount fades for Hillary Clinton's supporters, another Hail Mary chance to thwart Donald Trump's presidency has taken its place: that enough members of the Electoral College sworn to vote for Trump will break their pledge and vote to elect an alternate candidate.

Scott Piro

America needs 37 "faithless electors" from states Trump won to do this in order to drop him below the 270 threshold and block him from automatically winning the White House.

The election would be determined by the House of Representatives, which has a constitutional right to pick another candidate if neither of the top two candidates wins a majority. Republican control of Congress makes a Clinton victory all but impossible here -- and a Trump triumph still quite achievable. But it's much more likely a consensus Republican candidate would prevail and become the nation's 45th president.

Could the " Hamilton electors ," a group of electors who have sworn not to vote for Trump, be this solution? Sadly, they cannot. While their goal is to elect a moderate Republican candidate, so far all seven of them come from states Clinton won. Their votes therefore only amount to symbolic protests, and just ask Jill Stein how useful those are.

Read More