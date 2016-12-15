Breaking News

Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
United States, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Brazil, November 13The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first Brazilian Grand Prix victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg finishes second behind Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi to secure a first world title -- 34 years after his dad, Keke, won his.
(CNN)It will be top of many Formula One drivers' Christmas lists, but the "most coveted seat in motorsport" won't be filled until 2017.

Mercedes announced Thursday it has delayed a decision on who will replace Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg until early January.
    Following Rosberg's shock retirement -- announced just days after winning his sport's biggest prize -- Williams driver Valtteri Bottas is the leading candidate to partner three-time champion Lewis Hamilton next season.
    McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, who was Hamilton's teammate during a tumultuous 2007 season, effectively ruled himself out of a switch this week by saying he was committed to McLaren-Honda on a visit to the team's English factory.
    "Drivers from around the world would kill to have that Mercedes seat," Mario Andretti, the American 1978 F1 world champion, told CNN.
    "Let's face it, Rosberg is leaving the most coveted seat in motorsport."
    The German won his first world title at the final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi but stunned the sport by retiring from racing just five days later. The 31-year-old father-of-one said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
    "It is tough for us to understand," added Andretti, who also won four IndyCar championships and the legendary Indianapolis 500 in the US. "But at the same time we respect it.
    "I'm sure the decision wasn't easy for him. You can twist and turn this thing in a thousand different ways but at the end of the day he has to lead his life the way he wants to.
    "He has accomplished the ultimate that was his goal and he leaves with that. Life goes on but he will be missed for sure. Being the current world champion, he has become a tremendous asset to the sport."
    Andretti continued to race competitively late into his career becoming IndyCar's oldest winner at the age of 53 and competing in the famous Le Mans 24-hour race at the age of 60.
    Asked whether he would fancy a drive in the 2017 Mercedes, the 76-year-old Andretti was quick to reply: "I'd do that in a New York minute. Put in a good word for me."