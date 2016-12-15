EgyptAir crash: Traces of explosives found on victims

Story highlights EgyptAir Flight 804 crashed in May

Officials had said terrorism could be to blame

(CNN) Traces of explosive material were found on the remains of the victims of the EgyptAir Flight 804 crash, the Egyptian investigation committee announced on Thursday, citing a forensic report.

The Airbus A320 was en route from Paris to Cairo when it crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on May 19, killing 66 people.

Egyptian officials previously had said a terror attack or technical failures could have downed the plane.

Details have been emerging about the doomed flight for months as investigators tried to piece together what caused the crash.

