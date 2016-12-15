Breaking News

EgyptAir crash: Traces of explosives found on victims

By Sarah Sirgany and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 9:36 AM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Egyptian armed forces release video and images of debris, including personal belongings, believed to be from EgyptAir Flight 804 on Saturday, May 21. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/21/middleeast/egyptair-flight-804-main/index.html&quot;&gt;Airbus A320 vanished&lt;/a&gt; from radar over the Mediterranean Sea while en route from Paris to Cairo on Thursday, May 19, with 66 people aboard.
Egyptian armed forces release video and images of debris, including personal belongings, believed to be from EgyptAir Flight 804 on Saturday, May 21. The Airbus A320 vanished from radar over the Mediterranean Sea while en route from Paris to Cairo on Thursday, May 19, with 66 people aboard.
At least one piece of debris has an EgyptAir logo.
At least one piece of debris has an EgyptAir logo.
An uninflated life vest is among the debris recovered from the Mediterranean.
An uninflated life vest is among the debris recovered from the Mediterranean.
Debris from EgyptAir flight 804.
Debris from EgyptAir flight 804.
A piece of the wreckage from EgyptAir flight 804 is seen.
A piece of the wreckage from EgyptAir flight 804 is seen.
Samir Abdel Bary, imam of Cairo&#39;s al Thawrah Mosque, consoles Tarek Abu Laban, who had four relatives on the flight, on Friday, May 20.
Samir Abdel Bary, imam of Cairo's al Thawrah Mosque, consoles Tarek Abu Laban, who had four relatives on the flight, on Friday, May 20.
A relative of a passenger who was on the jet waits for news at Cairo International Airport on May 19.
A relative of a passenger who was on the jet waits for news at Cairo International Airport on May 19.
Relatives of passengers comfort each other at Cairo International Airport on May 19.
Relatives of passengers comfort each other at Cairo International Airport on May 19.
Relatives outside the crisis center at Cairo International Airport in Egypt.
Relatives outside the crisis center at Cairo International Airport in Egypt.
The EgyptAir in-flight service building in Cairo has been turned into a crisis center. Families have been provided with doctors and translators, the airline said.
The EgyptAir in-flight service building in Cairo has been turned into a crisis center. Families have been provided with doctors and translators, the airline said.
Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathi holds a press conference on the missing plane.
Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathi holds a press conference on the missing plane.
A relative is escorted at Paris&#39; Charles de Gaulle Airport.
A relative is escorted at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport.
According to EgyptAir, there were 30 Egyptians, 15 French, 2 Canadians, 2 Iraqis, 1 Kuwaiti, 1 Saudi, 1 Chadian, 1 Portuguese, 1 Algerian, and 1 Sudanese, 1 Belgian, and 1 British-Australian dual citizen on board. There were also 10 crew members.
According to EgyptAir, there were 30 Egyptians, 15 French, 2 Canadians, 2 Iraqis, 1 Kuwaiti, 1 Saudi, 1 Chadian, 1 Portuguese, 1 Algerian, and 1 Sudanese, 1 Belgian, and 1 British-Australian dual citizen on board. There were also 10 crew members.
Story highlights

  • EgyptAir Flight 804 crashed in May
  • Officials had said terrorism could be to blame

(CNN)Traces of explosive material were found on the remains of the victims of the EgyptAir Flight 804 crash, the Egyptian investigation committee announced on Thursday, citing a forensic report.

The Airbus A320 was en route from Paris to Cairo when it crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on May 19, killing 66 people.
    Egyptian officials previously had said a terror attack or technical failures could have downed the plane.
    Details have been emerging about the doomed flight for months as investigators tried to piece together what caused the crash.
    A senior source from the airline told CNN in July that the plane's cockpit voice recorder indicated there was a fire onboard -- and an attempt to put it out -- before the aircraft plunged into the sea.