(CNN) "This might be the last day you will hear my voice and see me," says 10-year-old Yasmeen Qanouz, one of dozens of orphaned children still trapped in eastern Aleppo.

"Please get us out," pleads the little girl, surrounded by almost 50 other children in a heartbreaking video from the city's underground Moumayazoun Orphanage.

"We want to live like everyone else."

The video, recorded by orphanage director Asmar Halabi and released by the Syrian American Medical Society, shows the children huddled together in winter hats, the youngest appearing to be a toddler.

"There are 47 children here and they are all my brothers and sisters," continues Qanouz, who has lived in the orphanage since losing her parents in airstrikes two years ago.