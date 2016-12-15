H-E-B recalls pistachios over salmonella concerns

Story highlights
(CNN)Texas grocery chain H-E-B is recalling bulk and packaged raw shelled pistachios for potential salmonella contamination.
Recalled products include prepackaged shelled pistachios and Central Market shelled pistachios. The recall also extends to Women's Vitality Mix, pistachio meats and dark chocolate pistachios.
The products were mostly sold in H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas.
About 1 million people in the United States are infected with salmonella every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella is a bacteria can be found in raw or undercooked foods such as poultry, eggs, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.
Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. Though most people recover within a week, those with weaker immune systems can experience more severe symptoms that in some cases could lead to death.
"H-E-B has issued a recall on raw shelled pistachios out of an abundance of caution," company spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield said. The issue was discovered through FDA sampling, she added. There have been no reports of illness.
"Customers with raw shelled pistachios in their homes are asked to return it to their nearest H-E-B for a full refund," she said. Those with questions can contact customer service at 1-855-432-4438.