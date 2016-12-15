Story highlights Residents advised to avoid tap water until further notice

Incident in city's industrial district may have contaminated water supply

(CNN) Officials in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday said a chemical used in asphalt may have contaminated the city's water supply, prompting an advisory against using tap water for everything from drinking to bathing.

A news release from the city stated the chemical is Indulin AA-86, an asphalt emulsifier. Three to 24 gallons of the chemical possibly entered the city's water after an incident in the Corpus Christi industrial district.

The release said city officials had met with the industrial district property owner and property user to gather more information.

The city of more than 300,000 on the Gulf of Mexico sent residents an advisory late Wednesday urging them to avoid tap water in "an abundance of caution and until results can confirm water safety."

The release said a "recent back-flow incident" in the industrial district possibly caused the contamination, but it did not name the industry. The city stated it is working with local industry, state regulators and consultants to deal with the problem.

