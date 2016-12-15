(CNN) He's one third of the world's most deadly strike force -- but it's not all about flicks, tricks and goals for Neymar and his partners in crime.

Playing alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, Neymar has terrorized defenses across Europe.

At the age of 24, the Brazilian is the junior partner in a strike trio which scored 131 goals between them last season -- nine better than the 122 the previous term.

But if you want the real secret to the trio's success, you have to dig a little deeper.

'Making history'

"I think it's about the care, respect, friendship and happiness that we have for being together," Neymar told CNN in an exclusive interview.

"Training together every day, helping one another on the pitch -- we're making history and I hope it can continue for many more years.

"We have a great friendship. The only difference is three footballers, three star footballers in their respective countries, are here together at Barcelona.

"It's difficult for this to happen ... three South Americans. It's something that we've changed."

Since moving to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, Neymar has won two league titles, two domestic cups, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League and the World Club Championship.

Playing alongside Uruguay's Suarez, who finished top scorer in La Liga last season, and Argentine Messi, a five-time world player of the year and the club's record goalscorer, he has established himself as one of the outstanding players on the planet.

While there have been testing times, such as injury, and the recent announcement by Spain's public prosecutor to have the forward jailed for his alleged role in corruption over his transfer to Barcelona, he has managed to excel.

But even the best have doubts -- and Neymar went through his own period of introspection soon after his move to La Liga.

JUST WATCHED Want to workout with Neymar? Well, now you can Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Want to workout with Neymar? Well, now you can 01:54

'Be happy'

"I have a nice story about Messi," Neymar said.

"Soon after I arrived, it wasn't a great moment in my career and he was the one who helped me.

"He saw that I was sad, with my head down, that things weren't going right for me.

"He told me to keep going, to be happy and to play the way I know. He's a person who I admire a lot. He told me this and he helped me a lot at that moment in time."

Neymar and Messi embrace after Brazil's 3-0 win over Argentina in Belo Horizone.

While the front three have flourished since Suarez's reported $128.5 million arrival from Liverpool in 2014, they have not had it all their own way.

Last season, Barcelona lost out on retaining the Champions League, losing to Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals, as arch rival Real Madrid won the competition.

Ronaldo (right), Benzema (center) and Bale are the other top trio in Spain.

In Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo -- collectively known as "BBC" -- Real has its own fearsome front line.

And Neymar is wary of writing off the competition -- despite the great rivalry between the two clubs.

Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Real Madrid – Gareth Bale's Real Madrid is hoping to make history by becoming the first club to successfully defend the Champions League title. No team has managed the feat since Europe's top tournament was revamped in 1992. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Barcelona – Last season, Lionel Messi and co.'s title defense ended at the semifinal stage. The Spanish champion will be one of the favorites again this time. Luis Suarez, Neymar and Ivan Rakitic were all outstanding last season -- and don't forget a certain Andres Iniesta. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Bayern Munich – Always in the mix, the German champion will hope to improve on last season's semifinal performance. New manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the competition three times as a coach, has added to his squad with the acquisition of teen midfield star Renato Sanches -- who helped Portugal win the Euro 2016 title. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Atletico Madrid – The Spanish club suffered heartbreak in May's final -- losing out to rival Real on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Milan. It was the second time in three years that Diego Simeone's side had gone close to winning the competition. He'll be hoping France star Antoine Griezmann returns from Euro 2016 all fired up. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Juventus – It might have lost Paul Pogba to Manchester United, but Italy's "Old Lady" is still a team to be feared. The perennial Serie A champion splashed out $99 million on Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, while its impressive defensive core remains. It will be a tough nut to crack under coach Massimiliano Allegri. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Paris Saint-Germain – The French champion reached the quarterfinal stage last season before being beaten by Manchester City. Its iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left to join Manchester United, but new coach Unai Emery has brought in Real Madrid's Jese and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from his former club Sevilla. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Borussia Dortmund – Back in the competition after spending last year in the Europa League, Dortmund will be one of the teams to fear. Its style of fast, free-flowing football has been one of the most exciting on the continent over the past year and, led by the likes of Marco Reus and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it could reach the knockout stages. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion? Manchester City – The English team reached the last four for the first time in its history before somewhat meekly losing to Real Madrid. New coach's Pep Guardiola first task was to bring the club through the qualifying stages. The former Bayern and Barcelona coach has already spent big on signing Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Leroy Sane and John Stones. Hide Caption 8 of 8

"They are star footballers who are respected," Neymar added

"Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or three times and Bale is having a great season.

"Benzema is a great striker who I think is a superstar. It's a good battle, a healthy battle which we have in the Clásico."

But which three is the most talented? And which does Neymar think has the upper hand?

"I wouldn't say which the best trio was because I don't like to," he adds while looking at a photo of his teammates.

" I never like to say that I'm better than anybody else -- but this trio has made history and will continue to do so."

And if Neymar could choose one footballer from Real Madrid to play with at Barcelona, who would it be?

"Marcelo," replies Neymar, referring to his fellow Brazilian.