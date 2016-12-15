Breaking News

Chapecoense to play first game since plane crash in January

By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chapecoense open letter don riddell fans brazil colombia football intv_00021012
chapecoense open letter don riddell fans brazil colombia football intv_00021012

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN open letter to Chapecoense and their fans

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(6 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Chapecoense to play again in January
  • Club lost most of its squad in plane crash

(CNN)The Brazilian football team which lost most of its squad in a plane crash in Colombia last month will return to action for the first time at the end of January, club officials have confirmed to CNN.

Chapecoense will face Inter de Lages on January 29 in the opening round of the Santa Caterina state championship at its Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco.
    A plane carrying Chapecoense players and staff went down as it approached José María Cordova International Airport in Medellin on November 28, killing 71 people on board.
    Read: Football team's fairytale rise ends in tragedy
    Three players were among six people to survive the crash, while nine did not travel with the squad which was due to play Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final.
    Read More
    Social media: Tributes pour in for Chapecoense after plane crash
    Tributes pour in for Brazil football team after plane crash
    The charter plane's pilot told air traffic controllers that the aircraft was "in total electric failure and without fuel" moments before crashing, according to audio released to the Colombian media this month.
    Chapecoense has since been awarded the Copa Sudamericana title by South American football association CONMEBOL.
    Read: Can Chapecoense recover after crash?
    The experienced Vagner Mancini was announced as the new manager of Chapecoense last week after previous coach Caio Junior perished in the air crash.
    Spanish champion Barcelona has also invited Chapecoense to play a friendly match at its famous Nou Camp stadium in mid-2017.
    Chapecoense&#39;s fallen heroes return home to Brazil
    Chapecoense's fallen heroes return home to Brazil
    A statement on the Catalan club's website last week also stated its intent to "collaborate on the institutional and sporting reconstruction of Chapecoense."
    Players from Barca and its arch-rival Real Madrid also posed together before this month's El Clasico fixture in solidarity with the grieving club.
    Meanwhile, rival clubs in Brazil have reportedly asked the country's football federation that Chapecoense be exempt from relegation from the top division for three seasons as it attempts to rebuild.
    It was unable to play last weekend's final round of this season's Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, and finished mid-table.
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    Demerson, one of the players who did not travel with the squad, told CNN this month that the club would "come back strong."