Story highlights Chapecoense to play again in January

Club lost most of its squad in plane crash

(CNN) The Brazilian football team which lost most of its squad in a plane crash in Colombia last month will return to action for the first time at the end of January, club officials have confirmed to CNN.

Chapecoense will face Inter de Lages on January 29 in the opening round of the Santa Caterina state championship at its Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco.

A plane carrying Chapecoense players and staff went down as it approached José María Cordova International Airport in Medellin on November 28, killing 71 people on board

Three players were among six people to survive the crash, while nine did not travel with the squad which was due to play Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final.