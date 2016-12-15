Story highlights Nepalese food is defined by its lentil soups, lean curries and famous momos

Most dishes have their roots in Tibetan, Indian and Thai staples

Kathmandu, Nepal (CNN) The Kathmandu Valley is a dusty jungle of motorbikes, temples and tourists.

It's also the best place on earth to sample authentic Nepalese cuisine.

Not yet popular on the international scene, Nepalese cuisine is defined by its lentil soups, lean non-creamy curries and famous momos: Tibetan-style dumplings made with Indian spices.

Want to try yak curry or buffalo steak? That's Nepalese food, too.

If some of the dishes feel familiar, it's with good reason. Most creations here have their roots in Tibetan, Indian and Thai staples, but over time have been infused with an unmistakable Nepalese twist.

Read More