First pics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

- The Sun published photos of the couple walking in London
- Prince Harry has been protective of his actress girlfriend
(CNN)If you were in London recently and happened to notice a ginger strolling down the street with a brunette, it may have been a royal sighting.
The Sun has scored what it says are the first public photos of Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.
The couple, both wearing caps, are seen strolling along Piccadilly, holding hands. According to the publication they were headed to the West End show "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."
Prince Harry has been very protective of his relationship with the "Suits" star.
In November he warned the press against harassing his American girlfriend, who has been stalked by paparazzi and targeted by trolls regarding her biracial heritage.
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," said a statement from his office.