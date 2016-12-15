First pics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Story highlights The Sun published photos of the couple walking in London

Prince Harry has been protective of his actress girlfriend

(CNN) If you were in London recently and happened to notice a ginger strolling down the street with a brunette, it may have been a royal sighting.

The Sun has scored what it says are the first public photos of Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry has been photographed with Meghan Markle for the first time https://t.co/XurKUPYtxJ pic.twitter.com/D8rXXOVO4d — The Sun (@TheSun) December 15, 2016

The couple, both wearing caps, are seen strolling along Piccadilly, holding hands. According to the publication they were headed to the West End show "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

Prince Harry has been very protective of his relationship with the "Suits" star.