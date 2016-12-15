Is Lamar Odom headed for a new reality show?

Story highlights Odom has entered rehab

He will tell his story in "The Doctors"

(CNN) Lamar Odom has checked into rehab and now there is speculation that his recovery may get the reality show treatment.

The former pro basketball player and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian confirmed this week that he has entered a treatment facility.

"Lamar Odom has checked into rehab," a statement from his publicist said. "After consulting with his family and friends, and meeting with Dr. Travis Stork of 'The Doctors,' he has decided it is best he take time to focus on himself. He is dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle and being the best father he can be to his children."

"Lamar asks that the public please respect his privacy at this time and truly appreciates the love and support of his family, friends and fans," the statement continued. "He will talk about his journey in January on 'The Doctors.'"

