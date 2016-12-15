'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa speaks out

Story highlights Tarek El Moussa posted on Instagram

For now the show will continue

(CNN) "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa says it's been "a crazy few days."

El Moussa and his costar wife Christina went public this week with their split and on Wednesday he posted a photo of him with their six-year-old daughter Taylor.

"Me and the #love of my life #crushing it!!! It's been a #crazy few days but we #love our kids soooo #much!! My #heart and #soul," El Moussa captioned the photo.

El Moussa and his wife are the stars of the popular HGTV show and revealed to People magazine that they have actually been apart since May.

