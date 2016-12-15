'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa speaks out

Story highlights
- Tarek El Moussa posted on Instagram
- For now the show will continue
(CNN)"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa says it's been "a crazy few days."
El Moussa and his costar wife Christina went public this week with their split and on Wednesday he posted a photo of him with their six-year-old daughter Taylor.
"Me and the #love of my life #crushing it!!! It's been a #crazy few days but we #love our kids soooo #much!! My #heart and #soul," El Moussa captioned the photo.
El Moussa and his wife are the stars of the popular HGTV show and revealed to People magazine that they have actually been apart since May.
They told People that the break up came after an "unfortunate misunderstanding" in which "the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."
"We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life," the couple, who are also the parents of a a one-year-old son, told People. "We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward."
They said they plan to continue working together and have each started dating other people.
HGTV told CNN in a statement that for now, the show will go on.
"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the HGTV statement said. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled."