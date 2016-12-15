Denzel Washington brings 'Fences' from stage to screen

(CNN) Bringing August Wilson's play to the screen with considerable power if not much imagination, star-director-producer Denzel Washington turns "Fences" into an impressive actors' showcase, buoyed by his reunion with Viola Davis after a Tony Award-winning 2010 stage revival.

What Washington hasn't done -- working from an adaptation that Wilson wrote before his death in 2005 -- is find a way of opening up the material, which reveals its theatrical roots by feeling a trifle claustrophobic.

Derived from Wilson's Pulitzer Prize winner, "Fences" is still well worth seeing in its contemplation of the relationship between fathers and sons -- and in this particular case, how the regrets, grievances and anger nursed by Washington's Troy are visited upon his children, especially his high-school-age son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). Caught in the middle is Cory's mother Rose (Davis), who has both loved and endured Troy for 18 years, through thick and mostly thin.

It's 1957 when the story begins, with Troy and his buddy Jim Bono (Stephen McKinley Henderson) working as garbage men in Pittsburgh, grousing about how only white folks get to drive the trucks.

Yes, the world has changed from the days when Troy, a one-time baseball star, was denied an opportunity to play professionally. Jackie Robinson has integrated the Major Leagues, but the civil-rights movement remains nascent, and Troy still acutely feels all that was denied him, urging Cory not to dream of a football scholarship or get his hopes up for more.

