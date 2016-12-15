Carrie Ann Inaba gets engaged

Story highlights The "Dancing With the Stars" judge is newly engaged to actor Robb Derringer

(CNN) Look for Carrie Ann Inaba to get married on a Saturday.

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge is newly engaged to actor Robb Derringer and said that day of the week holds meaning for them.

"Saturdays are special to us, because our first date was on a Saturday and we have celebrated with a toast, a visit to a beach, special date, a motorcycle adventure, or a road trip on every Saturday since," Inaba told People. "So on Saturday, we returned to the place of our first date and got engaged at the same place we shared our spontaneous and magical first date."

Soap actor Derringer popped the question at a secluded beach cove in California and the two apparently couldn't be happier.

"I knew after our first romantic date that if she felt for me what I felt for her, then it was something that was going to be significant and life-changing and lasting," he said. "There was just a powerful and palpable sense of destiny that I could not deny."

