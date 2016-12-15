Young Barack Obama struggles with identity in 'Barry' clip

Story highlights 'Barry' director Vikram Gandhi and writer Adam Mansbach talk to CNN about making their movie about young Barack Obama

CNN has an exclusive clip from the film, debuting on Netflix Friday

(CNN) As the country prepares to bid farewell to outgoing President Barack Obama, Netflix is looking to introduce people to a guy known to his friends as Barry.

Newcomer Devon Terrell plays young Barack Obama in the film "Barry" from director Vikram Gandhi and writer Adam Mansbach. The movie explores the slice of Obama's life during which he was living in New York City in the '80s and struggling to find his place in the world while attending Columbia University.

"We set out to do a character piece, a movie that used the 'free money' of this guy going on to be the leader of the free world in order to smuggle a quiet movie about race and identity and coming of age into the mainstream," Mansbach told CNN in an email interview. "We wanted the story to work on its own merits -- to be compelling even if this guy's name was Larry and he grew up to be an accountant."

Finding an actor capable of embodying an iconic man who had not yet become the Obama people know today was no small feat. But Terrell was up for the task.

Under the direction of Gandhi, the actor at one point spent an entire week walking and talking like Obama in order to prepare for the film. He also learned how to play basketball left-handed and pick up young Obama's mannerisms by studying old Youtube videos.

